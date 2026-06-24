'Nobody Helped Me': Lakshmi Manchu Calls Out Lack Of Support After Sexist Question Ordeal By Journalist, Says She Approached 25 People—VIDEO

Lakshmi Manchu Speaks Out On Journalist Controversy | Photo Via X

Telugu actress Lakshmi Manchu recently opened up about the 2025 journalist controversy, in which a Great Andhra reporter allegedly asked her a sexist question about whether moving to Mumbai had influenced her dressing sense, while also remarking that she was close to 50 and a mother to a girl child. Following the incident, Lakshmi filed a complaint against the reporter with the Telangana Film Chamber of Commerce (TFCC).

Lakshmi Manchu Speaks Out On Journalist Controversy

Speaking about the controversy, the actress called out the lack of support she received, stating that despite approaching several associations, she did not get any assistance from anyone involved.

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On Tuesday, June 23, at a press event in Hyderabad while promoting her upcoming show Top Telugu Influencer, she said, "It took me one month to get an apology. And when I posted that apology on Twitter, I received a call from the press association. They asked me to remove it because he was feeling bad," adding, "Would I also not feel bad when he demeans me in front of hundreds of people?"

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'Nobody Helped Me'

Furthermore, the actress stated that she approached every association and spoke to those in charge, but received no support despite her repeated efforts. She added that she continued to pursue the matter and eventually succeeded, noting that there are around 25 people she could name in connection with the issue.

Emphasising accountability, she said responsibility must exist across all levels, adding that if she says something objectionable, she too should be questioned.

When a reporter at the press meet claimed that no one from the journalists’ association had contacted her and that they had intervened by informing her that the journalist was no longer working in the field, Manchu responded firmly. She said, "I don’t know, and I don’t care about people who… very good, he deserved it. I had to be the voice of it. I’m not the first person he said something to. I am the first person who called him out. Even journalists had complained to me about him before that. Finally, I had to do something about it. Maybe you don’t know, but I did get a call."

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Lakshmi was last seen in Pookie and Lechindi Mahila Lokam earlier this year. She also participated as a contestant in The Traitors India last year.