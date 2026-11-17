'Nobody Cares About How Much It Cost': Ram Gopal Varma Calls Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi & Yash's Ramayana Indian Cinema's 'Taj Mahal' |

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has drawn an interesting comparison between Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash's upcoming film Ramayana and the iconic Taj Mahal. Taking to social media, Varma explained why he believes Nitesh Tiwari's ambitious mythological epic will eventually be remembered as the 'Taj Mahal of Indian cinema'. He also weighed in on the film's much-discussed production budget, suggesting that its eventual legacy would matter far more than the money spent on making it.

Sharing his thoughts, Varma wrote, "The Ramayana will eventually remain as the Taj Mahal of Indian cinema." Drawing a parallel between the film's reported mammoth budget and the cost of constructing the iconic monument, he argued that people no longer concern themselves with how much the Taj Mahal cost to build.

"Nobody now cares about how much it cost to build the Taj Mahal," he added. Explaining what he believes will ultimately matter to audiences, Varma further wrote, "The only thing which matters for the public is that it's been built. Rest is personal matter."

The #Ramayana will eventually remain as the #TajMahal of Indian cinema ..Nobody now cares about how much it cost to built the Taj Mahal ..The only thing which matters for the public is that it’s been built ..Rest is personal matter 🙌🏻💪 — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) November 17, 2026

Well, this is not the first time Ram Gopal Varma has gone all out in praising Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. The filmmaker had earlier shared an elaborate review of the Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash-starrer, calling it more than just a mythological or devotional film. In one of his posts, RGV wrote, "The Ramayana is not a devotional film. It is a devotional force." He also praised Ranbir's portrayal of Lord Ram and Yash's interpretation of Ravana, while appreciating the film's grand visuals, storytelling and ambitious scale. Defending the makers against criticism, he argued that the film's emotional impact lay in the magnitude of their vision. He even described Yash's performance as "not a performance of the year, but it is of many decades." Varma also made a striking observation about the two central characters, writing, "In short, there's no Rama without Ravana."

Talking about the box-office collection of the movie, Ramayana has collected Rs. 792.60 crore net at the Indian box office, with its gross collection standing at Rs. 947.25 crore.