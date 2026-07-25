No Vidya Balan In Kahaani 3; Makers Rope In Yami Gautam To Play The Lead: Report

Kahaani 3 Without Vidya Balan? |

Sujoy Ghosh's Kahaani, starring Vidya Balan in the lead role, is undoubtedly one of the best thrillers we have seen in Bollywood. The movie, which was released in 2012, was a super hit at the box office. In 2016, the sequel to the film, titled Kahaani 2, was released, and despite getting mostly positive reviews, it failed to leave a strong mark at the box office.

Now, according to a report in Pinkvilla, the makers are planning to make Kahaani 3, but this time, it won't feature Vidya Balan in the lead role. Reportedly, Yami Gautam will replace Vidya in the franchise.

A source told the portal, “Kahaani 3 is a new story altogether. The idea is to take the franchise forward while retaining the essence of the world that audiences have loved. Yami Gautam is coming on board as the lead, and the character has a very strong arc. The film is still in the pre-production stage, and the team is working on the timelines for the shoot.”

Sujoy, who directed Kahaani and Kahaani 2, will be helming the third part as well. The source told the portal that the filmmaker has a very clear vision about the movie, and he is closely working with the team to make sure that Kahaani 3 feels fresh but also has the soul of the franchise.

The source added, "There is a lot of excitement around the collaboration with Yami, and the makers are currently figuring out the shoot schedule.”

Awaiting Official Confirmation

Well, it is quite hard to imagine the Kahaani franchise without Vidya. But, till now, there's no confirmation about Yami starring in Kahaani 3. So, let's wait for the official announcement.

National Award For Yami Gautam

Meanwhile, a few days ago, it was announced that Yami will be honoured with the National Award for Best Actress for her performance in Article 370.