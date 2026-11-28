Diljit Dosanjh's Concert Views From Home | Instagram

Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh performed in Mumbai on Friday evening, November 27, at Mahalaxmi Racecourse as part of his Aura India Tour 2026, amid bomb threats. While social media is flooded with videos of his electrifying performances, another set of clips has caught everyone's attention. Videos of nearby residents enjoying Diljit's live concert from the comfort of their homes have gone viral.

Diljit Dosanjh's Concert Views From Home

An Instagram user shared a video on her handle, showing the spectacular view of the concert from her home. The clip captured the illuminated venue, hundreds of fans gathered at the racecourse and the concert atmosphere, all visible from her balcony.

Sharing the video, she wrote, "No tickets, no traffic, no crowd. Just vibes from the comfort of home! It’s a privilege to be in Mumbai."

Read Also Diljit Dosanjh Blushes As Female Fan Kisses Him On Stage During Ahmedabad Concert; Video Goes Viral

Unique Viewing Experience Draws Attention

The video has sparked interest among social media users, with the unique viewing experience offering residents near the Mahalaxmi Racecourse a chance to enjoy the concert without stepping into the crowded venue.

While thousands of fans made their way to the racecourse to watch the Punjabi superstar perform live, some lucky residents seemingly had a concert view right from their homes.

Diljit Dosanjh On Bomb Threats

During the concert, Diljit responded to bomb threats issued against his concert, saying that he would continue to respond with love despite the threats.

He said, "Mere taraf se pyaar hai, aap beshak bomb phenko mere pe. Mere taraf se phir bhi aapko pyaar hai" Diljit acknowledged the large gathering at the venue and outside it. He also thanked the Mumbai Police for managing security and ensuring arrangements were in place despite the threat

Next, Diljit is set to perform in Bengaluru at NICE Grounds on November 29.

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