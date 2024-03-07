'No Sex Tape Existed': BB Contestant Sofia Hayat Shares Bedroom Video Of Man Who Threw Her In Dubai Jail On 'False Charges'

Former actress, singer and television personality Sofia Hayat, who had participated in Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 7, took to her official Instagram account on Thursday (March 7) to shared a bedroom video of a man who falsely accused her and sent her to jail in Dubai.

Along with the video and a couple of pictures of the man, Sofia also penned a long note to share her ordeal.

Sofia claimed that the man in the video falsely accused her of extorting £5000 (Rs 5.27 lakh) from her. The former actress also stated that the man threatened to release their 'sex tape', however, she further mentioned that there was no sex tape.

Sharing the details of the man, Sofia wrote in the caption, "This is a video and some images of the man who made a false allegation and had me thrown into jail in Dubai. He told the police that I was extorting him for £5000 or I would release a sex tape of us. No sex tape existed. He made up the lie because he owed me £5000 and did not want to pay me. I was released after 2 months with the prosecution saying that the case was dropped."

She added, "However, the police went through my mobile phone and they found a text from me to him saying "unless you give me the money I will put your face on social media and tell the world what you did". This is a criminal offence in dubai with a 2 year jail sentence or £50,000 fine. I was only let off because they could see he owed me money by reading the text messages. I was close to going to jail."

Take a look at Sofia's full post here:

In another video, Sofia claimed that she was arrested from Dubai airport at 3 am on December 31, 2023.

She wrote, "It was completely unexpected. I was thrown into jail at the airport. I asked to call the British embassy but they would not let me. When I asked why I was being detained, the police man told me to shut up. There was a small window that had bars in that I could look out to another office, but noone was there. I started to feel ill so I called out of the small window. Nobody came. After an hour they came and they called in the paramedics to stabilise me. They offered me medication which I refused to take as I was unsure what it was."

Check out the video here:

Last month, Sofia had claimed that she was in detention in Dubai for 33 days. She broke down in a video which she shared on Instagram on February 1 and without mentioning why she was been detained, Sofia had said that her priority was to get home to London.

The 39-year-old had also stated that she had no income and all her savings were used while she was in Dubai.

Along with the video, she had written, "The police have been very helpful and supportive in my case and have said this will be over soon and I will be home as soon as I am processed through the system but not sure how long that will take. The case was dropped already, it just takes time. My dogs were with a friend, now with another one. I am grateful for this as I am being shown who is really there for me in my time of need. I shall focus on the good things as much as I can. I have met some incredible people here in Dubai. On a day to day basis I am alone with my thoughts I meditate and work out. In a day I feel great then sad then I cry."

In December 2023, Sofia revealed that she is in love again. Without revealing much about her partner, she said that she was proposed to on her birthday, December 6.

Sofia embraced spirituality and became a nun in 2016. She adopted the name Gaia Sofia Mother.

She has appeared in TV shows like 'Absolute Power', 'Comedy Nights Bachao', 'The Midnight Beast', 'Superdude', 'Jonathan Creek' and more.