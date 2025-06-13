'No Respect For Boundaries': Ankit Gupta SLAMS Rumours Linking Him To Unknown Woman In Viral Video, Threatens Legal Action

Television actor Ankit Gupta recently sparked dating rumours after he was spotted with a mystery woman while stepping out of a restaurant in Mumbai, amid breakup speculation with actress Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. However, on Friday, June 13, the actor slammed the fake gossip surrounding the viral video, clarifying that he doesn't even know the woman. He expressed his frustration over being linked to her just because they appeared in the same frame, calling the situation "disturbing."

The actor took to his Instagram handle to issue a statement, slamming the baseless gossip and asserting his right to privacy and wrote, There comes a point where silence starts to feel like consent and I'm no longer okay with that. Over the past few months, I've seen countless stories, edits, and assumptions being made about my personal life — with no truth, no context, and absolutely no respect for boundaries. The recent attempt to link me with someone I don't even know, just because they appeared in the same frame, is not just absurd - it's disturbing."

Check out Ankit Gupta's full statement:

Read Also Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Gets Cosy With DJ Hershey In Ibiza Days After Breakup With Ankit Gupta,...

Further, he stated that he is a private person and that whatever he chooses to share is done with intention. However, he made it clear that he will not accept the growing culture of inventing narratives, linking him with strangers, or using his name and face to gain views, likes, and attention.

Ankit added, "This isn't just about one video - it's about the consistent invasion of privacy, the baseless gossip, and the total lack of accountability from people who post or forward this content without a second thought."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Cautioning against fake narratives, Gupta warned, "From this point on, any individual or platform spreading false, defamatory, or invasive content about me will be met with legal action - including defamation cases. Having a public life does not mean my dignity is public property. So let's be clear: I'm not here to play along, I'm here to protect what's mine. So before you publish or forward anything real, is it respectful, or is it just nonsense? ask yourself: is it real, is it respectful, or is it nonsense?"