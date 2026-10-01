‘No One Is Interested In Shah Rukh Today’: Fan Girl Tells CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke As They Meet Outside Mannat Ahead Of October 2 Mumbai Protest - VIDEO

‘No One Is Interested In Shah Rukh Today’: Fan Girl Tells CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke As They Meet Outside Mannat Ahead Of October 2 Protest - VIDEO | Instagram

Abhijeet Dipke was spotted outside Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat ahead of the October 2 protest, where he had an unexpected fan encounter. The co-founder of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) met a fan girl who stopped her car to meet him. What caught attention was her remark that people were seemingly more interested in Abhijeet than Shah Rukh Khan.

Fan Girl Compares Abhijeet Dipke And Shah Rukh Khan

A video of the interaction is now doing the rounds on social media. In the clip, the fan girl thanks Abhijeet for “doing what he is doing” and says she wanted to take a picture with him, although she did not want to “look like a cliché fan girl”.

The person recording the video then joked, “Bhai (Abhijeet) ki car se ruk ruk ke fan following Mannat ke saamne, aisa kaise ho sakta hai?” Shutosh Ranka joined in on the joke and said, “Mannat wale busy hain abhi.” Abhijeet also played along, saying, “Shah Rukh bhai bula rahe the, shaam ko chalte hain.”

The fan girl then interrupted and said, “No one is interested in Shah Rukh today, I’m sorry, everyone is looking this side,” while pointing towards Abhijeet. She further added, “Suddenly Mannat does not have any shine.” Reacting to her comment, Abhijeet jokingly apologised to Shah Rukh and said, “I am sorry Shah Rukh bhai, but main abhi bhi aapka bahot bada fan hoon.”

For the October 2 protest, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) plans to launch a wider agitation against the Election Commission of India and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, with founder Abhijeet Dipke demanding Kumar’s resignation. The protest was announced after reports alleged differences within the Election Commission over decisions related to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. CJP had initially sought permission to hold the protest at Shivaji Park in Mumbai, but Mumbai Police denied permission, citing restrictions governing the use of the ground, noise and traffic concerns, and the lack of required BMC permission. Dipke subsequently announced a ‘Jail Bharo Andolan’ and, according to his latest public statement, said the protest would go ahead at Gate No. 6 of Shivaji Park on October 2, despite the lack of police permission.