No Clearance For Salman Khan Starrer Maatrubhumi By CBFC: Report

Maatrubhumi Delayed? | YouTube

Salman Khan starrer Maatrubhumi, which was earlier titled Battle of Galwan, was supposed to release in April this year. However, the film was postponed, and the makers are yet to announce the new release date. There were multiple reports about the film being reshot, as the makers were reportedly told not to use the word 'China' in the movie.

While there's no confirmation about any of the reports, according to a report by NDTV, the film is now facing an issue with the Central Board of Film Certification. The portal has reported that the CBFC has withheld the clearance certificate for the Salman Khan-starrer until further notice.

Maatrubhumi Release Date

There were reports that Maatrubhumi might hit the big screens in August this year, during the Independence Day weekend. However, the makers have not yet shared any statement about Maatrubhumi's new release date, nor have they confirmed that there is an issue with the CBFC.

Apoorva Lakhia On Title Change

When the title of the film was changed, director Apoorva Lakhia had told Hindustan Times, "Changing the title may feel sudden to SK sir's fans, but it was never an overnight decision. From the start, we had registered two titles: Battle of Galwan and Maatrubhumi. As we went through the journey of making our film, we realised it was never just about a battle. At its heart, the film is about humanity, empathy, and the silent battles our soldiers fight."

The filmmaker added, "Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace captures that emotion and sacrifice far more truthfully. It reflects the soul of the story, preserving humanity even in the face of conflict. There's also a song in the film by the same name, and the love it has received from audiences made the title feel even more right."

Fans of Salman are eagerly waiting for the release of Maatrubhumi.