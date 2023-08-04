Nitin Desai's Daughter Lends Shoulder To His Mortal Remains; Heartbreaking Photo Surfaces

Noted Bollywood art director Nitin Chandrakant Desai's funeral was held at ND Studio in Karjat on Friday (August 4). His family members, friends and several Bollywood celebrities arrived to pay their last respects.

Nitin Desai's post mortem happened at JJ Hospital in Mumbai and his last rites were performed at his studio. His family waited for two days for his children to arrive from the US.

Desai's son Siddhant and daughter Mansi bid an emotional farewell to their father. Breaking stereotypes, Mansi participated in her father's last rite rituals. In the pictures and videos doing the rounds, Mansi was seen shouldering her late dad's mortal remains to the cremation ground.

Several Bollywood and Marathi film celebrities arrived at the studio to pay their last respects. Aamir Khan, Subodh Bhave, Sonali Kulkarni, Ashutosh Gowariker and others attended the funeral.

Nitin Desai designed the sets of films such as Lagaan and Jodhaa Akbar and the popular TV quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati. He was found dead on the premises of ND Studio on Wednesday morning. According to media reports, the post mortem report mentioned that death was due to hanging.

Police officials are currently investigating the suicide and they have found 11 audio clips in a voice recorder found at Nitin Desai's office.

In a career spanning over 30 years, Desai worked with directors like Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Rajkumar Hirani and Ashutosh Gowariker among others and he is known for his art work in films like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Lagaan, Jodhaa Akbar and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.

