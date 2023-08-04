Nitin Desai Funeral: Aamir Khan, Subodh Bhave & Other Celebs Attend

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 04, 2023
Bollywood art director Nitin Desai passed away in Karjat on August 2
Photos by Varinder Chawla
His funeral was held at his ND Studio on August 4
Nitin Desai's family members and several Bollywood celebrities arrived at the studio to pay their last respects
The funeral was held at ND Studio as per Nitin Desai's last wish
Aamir Khan and Ashutosh Gowariker, who worked with Nitin Desai in Lagaan, paid their last respects
Marathi actor Subodh Bhave was among the first ones to arrive at ND Studio
Actor Mukesh Rishi, who is known for playing negative roles in films, was also spotted
Actress Sonali Kulkarni also came to pay her last respects to the veteran art director
Actor Manoj Joshi attends the funeral of Nitin Desai
