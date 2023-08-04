Nitin Desai Funeral: Aamir Khan, Subodh Bhave & Other Celebs Attend

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 04, 2023

Bollywood art director Nitin Desai passed away in Karjat on August 2

Photos by Varinder Chawla

His funeral was held at his ND Studio on August 4

Nitin Desai's family members and several Bollywood celebrities arrived at the studio to pay their last respects

The funeral was held at ND Studio as per Nitin Desai's last wish

Aamir Khan and Ashutosh Gowariker, who worked with Nitin Desai in Lagaan, paid their last respects

Marathi actor Subodh Bhave was among the first ones to arrive at ND Studio

Actor Mukesh Rishi, who is known for playing negative roles in films, was also spotted

Actress Sonali Kulkarni also came to pay her last respects to the veteran art director

Actor Manoj Joshi attends the funeral of Nitin Desai

