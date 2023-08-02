Nitin Desai Suicide: Celebs & Politicians Mourn Art Director's Shocking Death, Call It 'Heartbreaking'

In a shocking incident, renowned art director Nitin Desai died by suicide on Wednesday morning at his ND Studio, which is located in Karjat, about a 90-minute drive from Mumbai. As per the police present on spot, he hung himself to death inside the studio, which was founded by him in 2005.

Desai's death sent shockwaves across the film industry and in the political circles as well.

The 57-year-old art director had several films and shows to his credit, including 'Jodha Akbar', 'Lagaan', 'Bajirao Mastani', 'Raja Shivchhatrapati', Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani', and others.

Celebs, politicos mourn Nitin Desai's demise

As soon as news about Desai's demise broke, several celebs and politicians took to their social media handles to pay tributes to the late art director.

Actor Riteish Deshmukh remembered Desai's contributions to the film industry and shared that he had known him for many years. "Deeply shocked to know that #NitinDesai, a legendary Production Designer who has contributed immensely to the growth of Indian cinema in no more. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. I had known him for years.. soft spoken, humble, ambitious & a visionary… you will be missed my friend," he tweeted.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Calling the news "heartbreaking", Neil Nitin Mukesh wrote, "Cannot accept the heartbreaking news . Our beloved #nitindesai has left for his heavenly abode. He was simply a genius. A visionary artist with grace,style who understood not just his craft but people. He was a positive soul who spread only love to all . My God give his family strength".

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

NCP MP Praful Patel mourned the loss of the "visionary art director".

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Nitin Desai was under financial stress, says MLA

The police have launched an investigation into the sudden death of Desai. He was designing the set for Mumbai's renowned Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh pandal, and members of the committee stated that they had met him just a couple of days ago.

Confirming the death of Desai, Maharashtra MLA Mahesh Baldi said that the art director was under "financial stress".

Desai's family is yet to release an official statement.

Read Also Art Director Nitin Desai Dies By Suicide At ND Studio In Karjat

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)