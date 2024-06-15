 Niti Taylor Shares Picture With Husband Parikshit Bawa Amid Divorce Rumours
Niti Taylor Shares Picture With Husband Parikshit Bawa Amid Divorce Rumours

Amid the recent divorce rumours, Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan actress Niti Taylor took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of her with husband Parikshit Bawa.

Updated: Saturday, June 15, 2024, 07:08 PM IST
Niti Taylor took the internet by storm a few days ago after the news of her alleged divorce started doing rounds on the internet. The actress had apparently archived a few pictures with husband Parikshit and also dropped his last name from her Instagram user ID. While the actress refrained from issuing any clarifications on the same, sources close to her had revealed that she dropped husband Parikshit’s last name owing to astrological beliefs.

The actress has now put a full stop to all the rumours by her recent post. Niti, took to her Instagram stories to share a picture of her along with husband Parikshit Bawa and a few other friends from a recent dinner date. In this picture, Niti, husband Parikshit and her friends can be seen sharing a heartfelt laughter. In another video shared by the actress, Niti can be seen recording all her friends and husband Parikshit as they enjoy their dinner night.

While Niti has not commented on the said news as of now, this video shared by the actress comes as a proof that whatever was being speculated was nothing but a rumour.

