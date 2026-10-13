Niti Taylor Shares Casting Couch Experience, Reveals Telugu Director Asked Her To Sleep With Him: 'I Blocked His Number'

Television actress Niti Taylor opened up about an alleged casting couch experience with a Telugu film director, revealing that the incident contributed to her decision to step away from films. During a recent interview, she recalled how the director allegedly made an inappropriate demand in exchange for offering her another role.

Niti, who appeared in three Telugu films between 2012 and 2014, said the director of her debut film contacted her about another project after they had finished working together. However, she claimed that the conversation took an unexpected turn when he asked her for sexual favours in return for the role.

Recalling the incident, Taylor reportedly said, “The director who did the first film with me called me for another movie when we were done with it. Then he said, but you will have to sleep with me for it this time.”

Describing how she reacted to the alleged proposition, the actress added, “You do not realise, you do not know how to react. I just cut the call, I blocked his number, I called up my mom, and I’m like, imagine that old man.”

Taylor said she had seen the director with other female actors but had never expected him to make such a demand to her. She revealed that she did not discuss the incident with anyone else at the time because she was left shocked by what had happened.

Taylor did not reveal the director's identity during the conversation.

Taylor made her film debut with the Telugu movie Mem Vayasuku Vacham in 2012. Directed by Trinadha Rao Nakkina, the film starred Tanish in the lead role and performed well commercially.

She followed it with Pelli Pustakam in 2013, directed by Ramakrishna Machakanti and starring Rahul Ravindran. The film failed to make a significant impact at the box office and received a poor critical response.

After Telugu films, Taylor went on to establish herself as a television actress. She was last seen as a contestant in Alliance.