Nita Ambani is an epitome of beauty and grace in this ivory and gold outfit

Nita Ambani, who is the wife of billionaire Mukesh Ambani, is known for her active participation in charitable works and being an ardent philanthropist. On the other hand, Nita’s sartorial choices have also made headlines over the years. Her elegant outfits are become a style inspiration for others.

Recently, the Ambanis held a pre-wedding bash for Nayantara, who is Mukesh Ambani’s sister Nina Kothari’s daughter. It was a royal affair attended by the who’s who of Bollywood, including Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, his wife Mira Rajput, and many more.

Just like Shloka Mehta, Radhika Merchant and Isha Ambani, Nita too opted for a couture by designer Anamika Khanna. Nita opted for an ivory and gold Indian outfit and paired it with stunning emerald jewellery. The 56-year-old looked radiant in the ensemble, as she left her luscious black tresses loose.