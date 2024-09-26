Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Reveals How Bigg Boss Ruined Her Friendship With Abdu Rozik: 'Aapke Nazariye Ne Kharab Kar Diya'

Actress Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is best known for her performances as Meher and Seher in Choti Sarrdaarni. She recently opened up about the impact of her Bigg Boss 16 journey on her friendship with Abdu Rozik. Known for their close bond inside the house, the duo’s relationship took a turn as Bigg Boss began a 'love angle' narrative.

Speaking about the same to Bollywood Bubble, the actress said, "Our friendship got affected because of that narrative. Kisi saaf aur innocent cheez ko aapke nazariye ne kharab kar diya. Even the episode that happened on my birthday -- I'm sorry I'm not the one who wrote on his back. I did not plan the birthday surprise. But I was at the receiving end. Toh logo ko jab itna problem tha toh karne hi kyu diya usko ye sab."

Nimrit shared that the intense environment of Bigg Boss created misunderstandings as the audience began to speculate about a romantic connection between her and Abdu. She also revealed that it affected their friendship and said that the close bond she has with others, she does not have the same with Abdu.

"Friendship is still there, but the comfort that I have with Sumbul Touqeer, Sajid sir, MC Stan, or Shiv Thakare, it's obviously not the same with Abdu. As much as I hate to say this on record and people might hate me for this, I'm just being honest. Even though I want to, you made it so conscious of the intention," she added.

On the work front, Nimrit was last seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. She will be next seen in the Punjabi film Shaunki Sardar with Guru Randhawa. It is directed by Dheeraj Kedarnath Rattan. The film is stated to release in 2025.