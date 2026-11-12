Nikki Tamboli Mourns The Loss Of Pet Lily Months After Kristy's Death; Says 'Two Pieces Of My Heart Are Gone' |

Nikki Tamboli is grieving the heartbreaking loss of her beloved pet Lily, just months after bidding farewell to another furry companion, Kristy. The actress took to social media to pour her heart out, admitting that "life hurts" and "life isn't fair" as she struggles to cope with losing both her pets within such a short span. Sharing an emotional note, Nikki revealed that she was still trying to come to terms with Kristy's absence when fate dealt her another painful blow by taking Lily away.

Expressing her grief, Nikki wrote, "Life hurts. Life isn’t fair." She accompanied the words with several crying emojis, reflecting the pain of losing another beloved companion. Recalling her previous loss, she added, "In August, I lost my Kristy… and today, my Lily."

Opening up about how difficult it has been to deal with two losses so close to each other, Nikki wrote, "I was still learning to live without one, and life took the other away too." Describing the void left by their absence, the actress said it felt as though two pieces of her heart were gone within three months.

Penning an emotional farewell to her beloved pets, Nikki wrote, "I wish love was enough to make you both stay. Mumma will miss you for the rest of her life."

Nikki Tamboli, who hails from Aurangabad, Maharashtra, moved to Mumbai to pursue her career in modelling and acting. Over the years, she has been quite open about the special place her pet dogs, Kristy and Lily, held in her life. In a 2020 interview with The Indian Express, before entering the Bigg Boss 14 house, Nikki revealed that she would miss her pets the most, adding, "More than my family, they have always been there for me emotionally." During her stint on the reality show, she often spoke about missing them, and after her exit, she shared an adorable video of reuniting with her furry companions after five months, calling them her "little bundles of joy."