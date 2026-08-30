Nikki Tamboli & Arbaz Patel UNFOLLOW Each Other On Instagram Amid Cheating Posts, Fuel Breakup Rumours After 2 Years Of Dating

Nikki Tamboli, Arbaz Patel Spark Breakup Rumours Amid Cheating Buzz | Photo Via Instagram

Nikki Tamboli and Arbaz Patel have sparked breakup rumours after they unfollowed each other on Instagram. The development comes amid a series of cryptic social media posts about cheating, infidelity and broken promises, leaving fans wondering if all is not well between the couple.

Nikki Tamboli, Arbaz Patel's Cheating Posts Fuel Breakup Rumours

The speculation began after Arbaz shared a cryptic note on Instagram that read, “Cheating on your partner, then coming home to them and looking them in their eyes, telling them you love them is a whole different level of disrespect. I said what I said.”

Soon after, Nikki also shared a cryptic note that appeared to touch upon relationships and infidelity. The actress wrote, “The truth they don’t say. Affairs don’t happen because someone new is irresistible. They happen because someone old stopped respecting their promises.”

Nikki Tamboli, Arbaz Patel’s Unfollow Each Other

The social media posts, coupled with the reported unfollowing, have fuelled speculation that Nikki and Arbaz may have called it quits after around two years of dating.

However, neither Nikki nor Arbaz has officially confirmed their breakup or addressed the ongoing rumours.

Nikki Tamboli, Arbaz Patel's Relationship

Nikki and Arbaz’s relationship began in the Bigg Boss Marathi Season 5 house, aired in 2024. Nikki participated in the reality show and finished as the second runner-up. During her stint on the show, she grew close to Arbaz, who was also a contestant.

At the time, Arbaz was reportedly in a committed relationship with Leeza Bindra outside the Bigg Boss house. His growing bond with Nikki became a talking point during the season, while reports also claimed that he was engaged to Leeza.

However, after his stint on the show, Arbaz denied the engagement reports and stated that he was never engaged to Leeza.

Nikki and Arbaz eventually continued their relationship after leaving the reality show and were frequently seen together. Their recent social media activity, however, has now raised questions about the current status of their relationship. Until either of them speaks out, the alleged breakup remains unconfirmed.