'I'm Very Sensitive': Nikki Tamboli Breaks Down After Fukra Insaan Calls Her 'Kutta' On Battleground S2, Latter Walks Off—VIDEO

Nikki Tamboli & Fukra Insaan Get Into Heated Argument | Photo Via Instagram

Nikki Tamboli, who recently joined Battleground Season 2 as a mentor leading Team Lootere, got into a heated clash with fellow mentor Abhishek Malhan, aka Fukra Insaan, in the latest episode aired on April 26. Abhishek, who heads Delhi Dominators, exchanged sharp words with Nikki during an explosive argument and called her 'kutta' (dog), leaving her visibly upset.

Nikki Tamboli & Fukra Insaan Get Into Heated Argument

During a challenge featuring Max from Bhojpuri Bhaukaal, led by Khesari Lal Yadav, and Rishab from Malhan's team, Nikki was seen loudly cheering for Max. After Rishab lost, Nikki taunted Delhi Dominators by saying, "Cyber trunk puncture ho gaya hai Delhi Dominators ka." Reacting indirectly, Abhishek said, "Koi nahi bhai, idhar-udhar se, jab road se nikalte hai toh kutte bhaukte hai, sunna mat kar kisi ki."

He then lashed out further, claiming Nikki had no brains, had lost the challenge, lacked moral respect, and was demotivating other contestants.

How the BattleGround Makers Think that Nikki Tamboli can be a Mentor 🤣🤣



She is Mental not Mentor 🤣🤣



Imagine how they are tolerating this Delusional women 🤣#AbhishekMalhan #NikkiTamboli pic.twitter.com/WEELYk7ZO7 — Miss Filmy (@MissFilmyAddict) April 26, 2026

'Zubaan Aapko Bohot Lambi Hai': Abhishek To Nikki

Nikki then asked Abhishek not to seek sympathy. He said, "Mat bol bhai, izzat toh waise bhi nahi hai, baki show mein bhi kiya hai, yaha pe bhi beizzati kara ke jaoge... Thoda tameez se baat karo. Main baat bhi usse karta hoon, jo level ka ho."

She further claimed he got upset because she did not cheer for his team's contestant. In response, Abhishek accused Nikki of demotivating contestants and said she did not deserve to be a mentor. Nikki then fired back, "Aukat ko kutta bolna sahi baat hai? Aap ne kutta bola, isiliye main pissed off ho gayi hoon,"

To which Abhishek replied, "Aap ko bolna sahi hai. Zubaan aapki bohot lambi hai, usko control kar lo."

Drama unfolds as Fukra Insaan and #NikkiTamboli lock horns once again! A wildcard entry is ready to stir things up, and Nikki Tamboli and #KhesariLalYadav set the vibe with their fun dance moves!

Catch it all in tomorrow’s episode.#BattlegroundSeason2 #AmazonMXPlayer pic.twitter.com/yHAtRX73GI — HUNGAMA (@HungamaStudios) April 25, 2026

Nikki Tamboli Gets Emotional

After the heated argument cooled down, Nikki was seen breaking down in tears and saying, "Guys, I am very sensitive." Abhishek, however, continued the remark, saying, "Phir bhi aisi zubaan hai?"

Soon after, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary stepped in to console Nikki, while Fukra Insaan walked away from the spot. Speaking to Priyanka, Nikki said she would never demotivate any contestant because she had once been in the same position herself, adding, "If somebody is throwing stones at me by saying kutta, I won’t take that."

Khesari Lal Yadav even asked Nikki whether she and Abhishek Malhan had any prior issues outside the show. Nikki denied it, clarifying that there was no personal beef between them and that the clash was purely driven by competitive spirit, adding that she is on Battleground Season 2 to win.