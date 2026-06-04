'News Is True': Aamir Khan CONFIRMS His Third Marriage To Gauri Spratt On July 5

After months of speculation about his relationship with Gauri Spratt, actor Aamir Khan has officially confirmed that the couple will tie the knot on July 5, 2026.

Putting an end to speculations, Aamir shared the news during a conversation with Variety India while travelling in the United States. Confirming the wedding plans, the actor said, “I’m currently traveling in the US. The news about the marriage is true. It’s on July 5.”

Reports suggest the wedding will be an intimate affair attended by close family members and friends. However, the details about the ceremony remain under wraps.

Although the actor had previously indicated that marriage was not an immediate priority, he now says both he and Gauri feel ready to take the next step together.

Reflecting on the decision, Aamir had explained a few months back, “Yes, that is true. But now we both feel we are ready to take our relationship to the next level.”

The actor had also talked about the happiness and stability he has found in this phase of his life, describing the wedding as a natural extension of an already committed partnership. “I am at peace. Gauri and I are serious about each other and we are in a very committed space. We are partners, we are together. In my heart, I’m already married to her. So, to formalise our togetherness just seems like a natural progression of our partnership.”

Gauri Spratt, who is based in Bengaluru and works in the wellness and beauty sector, first came into the public spotlight in March during Aamir's 60th birthday celebrations. It was then that the actor introduced her to the media and revealed that they had known each other for years before reconnecting and developing a romantic relationship.

Since then, the couple has occasionally appeared together in public, including at the premiere of Sitaare Zameen Par. Despite growing public interest, they have largely kept their relationship private.

Interestingly, Aamir had hinted at his views on marriage in a recent interview, where he suggested that legal formalities were not the sole measure of commitment in a relationship.

“Gauri and I are really serious about each other and we are in a very committed space. And we are partners. We are together. Marriage is something, I mean, in my heart, I’m already married to her. So whether we formalise it or not is something that I will decide as we go along,” he had said.

Aamir, 60, and Gauri, 46, reportedly share a strong bond and are often seen together at industry events. Their wedding will mark a new beginning for the actor following two previous marriages.

Before his relationship with Gauri, Aamir was married to filmmaker Kiran Rao. The couple married in 2005 and welcomed their son, Azad. They announced their separation in 2021 after 16 years of marriage but have continued to maintain a friendly relationship and collaborate professionally.

Prior to that, Aamir was married to Reena Dutta from 1986 to 2002. The former couple shares two children, Junaid Khan and Ira Khan.