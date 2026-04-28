Aamir Khan Holds Gauri Spratt's Hand, Shares Warm Hugs & Family Moments At Son Junaid Khan's Film Ek Din Screening- Watch VIDEO

Aamir Khan Holds Gauri Spratt's Hand, Shares Warm Hugs & Family Moments At Son Junaid Khan's Film Ek Din Screening | Viral Bhayani

Aamir Khan, along with his entire family, was seen attending the screening of his son Junaid Khan’s upcoming film Ek Din Ki Mehfil. The actor was spotted holding his girlfriend Gauri Spratt’s hand as they arrived together for the screening.

Ahead of the preview, Junaid’s family was seen meeting him in Juhu. As Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare stepped out of their car, they warmly greeted Junaid and gave him a hug. The couple then went on to greet Aamir and Gauri with hugs as well.

As the family made their way into the screening, Aamir was seen holding Gauri’s hand tightly. The entire family, including Aamir, Gauri, Ira, Nupur, and Junaid, appeared cheerful as they posed for the cameras. Ira and Nupur also posed separately for the paparazzi, followed by Aamir and Junaid, who stopped for pictures together.

Earlier, when Aamir watched Junaid’s film Ek Din, he reportedly broke down in tears. He was seen wiping his eyes while watching the film with the cast and crew, seated beside Junaid’s co-star Sai Pallavi. Praising her performance, Aamir said, "The best actress we have in our country today." He then jokingly added, "Junaid ne bhi acha khasa kaam kiya hai."

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Ek Din is an upcoming Hindi romantic drama directed by Sunil Pandey and produced by Aamir Khan, Mansoor Khan, and Aparna Purohit under Aamir Khan Productions. The film stars Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi in the lead roles, marking Sai Pallavi’s Hindi film debut, with supporting performances by Kunal Kapoor and Kavin Dave. Written by Sneha Desai and Spandan Mishra, the film features music by Ram Sampath, cinematography by Manoj Lobo, and editing by Ballu Saluja. It is scheduled for release on May 1, 2026, and will be distributed by PVR Inox Pictures. Let us further wait to see how the viewers will react to the movie.