Aamir Khan Confirms 3 Idiots 2 After R Madhavan Called Idea Of Sequel 'Idiotic'

Bollywood actor-producer Aamir Khan confirmed that filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani is actively working on 3 Idiots 2, with the story set to revisit its iconic characters years later. This comes more than a decade after 3 Idiots became a cultural phenomenon.

Speaking about the much-anticipated project, Aamir revealed that the sequel will explore the lives of Rancho, Farhan and Raju nearly a decade after the events of the original film.

In an interview with Amar Ujala, amid the promotions of his son Junaid Khan's film Ek Din, he said, "Raju is working on 3 Idiots 2 right now. I’ve heard the story, and it’s wonderful." He added that the screenplay is still being refined, but the concept already stands out. "It’s unusual, with the same humour as the first film, and follows the characters 10 years later," he said.

Aamir also shared his excitement about returning as the eccentric genius Phunsukh Wangdu, describing the story as a “beautiful” idea developed by Hirani and writer Abhijat Joshi.

Released in 2009, 3 Idiots featured a memorable ensemble cast including R Madhavan, Sharman Joshi and Kareena Kapoor Khan. The film struck a chord with audiences for its commentary on India’s education system, the value of friendship, and the importance of following one’s passion. Over the years, its dialogues, music and performances have ensured its lasting popularity, with rumours of a sequel surfacing repeatedly.

R Madhavan's reaction

Speculation around a possible sequel to 3 Idiots has been doing the rounds for months and in December 2025, Madhavan had expressed scepticism about revisiting it. “A sequel to 3 Idiots sounds great. But it also sounds far-fetched. All three of us, Aamir, Sharman and I, are much older now. Where do we go in the sequel? What are our lives like now? It is an interesting thought. But hardly conducive to a proper sequel,” Madhavan explained.

While he made it clear that he would love to collaborate with Rajkumar Hirani again, he added with humour, “But 3 Idiots again? I think that would be idiotic.”

Aamir Khan's upcoming projects

Meanwhile, Aamir also spoke about other projects in development. His planned collaboration with Hirani on a biopic based on Dadasaheb Phalke has been put on hold due to script-related challenges.

Separately, reports suggest that Aamir is in discussions to portray entrepreneur Ashneer Grover in a potential biopic. The film is said to be in early stages, with Shraddha Kapoor being considered for the female lead and filmmaker Rahul Mody reportedly attached to direct. However, an official announcement is still awaited.