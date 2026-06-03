Aamir Khan To Marry Gauri Spratt In An Intimate Ceremony On July 5, Friends & Family Members To Attend: Report

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan may soon be taking the next big step in his personal life. He is reportedly preparing to marry his partner Gauri Spratt in a private ceremony scheduled for July 5.

According to Hauterrfly, the wedding is expected to be a close-knit affair attended only by family members and close friends. While there has been no official confirmation from Aamir or Gauri, the report has generated considerable excitement among fans, especially after the actor publicly spoke about his relationship earlier this year.

A Relationship That Became Public on His 60th Birthday

Aamir surprised many when he introduced Gauri to the media on the occasion of his 60th birthday in March. Although the actor has always preferred to keep his personal life away from public attention, his relationship with Gauri became a topic of discussion.

In one of his recent interviews, Aamir spoke openly about the depth of their bond and hinted that a formal wedding was not the only measure of commitment.

“Gauri and I are really serious about each other and we are in a very committed space. And we are partners. We are together. Marriage is something, I mean, in my heart, I’m already married to her. So whether we formalise it or not is something that I will decide as we go along,” he had said.

Aamir and Gauri's Relationship

Aamir, 60, and Gauri, 46, reportedly share a strong bond despite a 14-year age gap. They are often spotted together at events.

If the reported wedding takes place, it will mark a new chapter for the actor after two previous marriages.

Aamir Khan's Previous Marriages

Before finding love with Gauri, Aamir was married to filmmaker Kiran Rao. The couple tied the knot in 2005 and welcomed their son, Azad. After 16 years of marriage, they announced their separation in 2021.

Despite ending their marriage, Aamir and Kiran have continued to maintain a cordial relationship and frequently collaborate on professional projects.

Aamir was previously married to Reena Dutta from 1986 to 2002. The former couple shares two children, Junaid Khan and Ira Khan.