 Newlyweds Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Hold Each Other Close During Thailand Honeymoon; Photo Goes VIRAL
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentNewlyweds Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Hold Each Other Close During Thailand Honeymoon; Photo Goes VIRAL

Newlyweds Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Hold Each Other Close During Thailand Honeymoon; Photo Goes VIRAL

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's honeymoon photo from Thailand has gone viral after their February wedding. The picture shows the couple sharing a romantic moment, with Rashmika in a floral maxi dress and Vijay in a casual outfit. Fans of the newlyweds, fondly called "Virosh," flooded social media with love.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Saturday, March 21, 2026, 02:54 PM IST
article-image
Vijay, Rashmika's honeymoon photo from Thailand goes viral | Photo Via Instagram

Actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna tied the knot in an intimate wedding at the luxurious property, Mementos by ITC Hotels Ekaaya Udaipur, on February 26, after which they held a reception on March 4 at the Taj Krishna Hotel in Hyderabad for their industry colleagues. After their wedding festivities, the couple jetted off to Thailand for their honeymoon to spend some quality time together after the wedding madness.

Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna honeymoon photo from Thailand goes viral

While "Virosh" fans have been eagerly waiting for a glimpse of their romantic getaway, a photo of Rashmika and Vijay from their honeymoon has now gone viral on social media, showing the newlyweds looking cosy. In a photo shared by Variety India, the duo can be seen holding each other and looking into each other's eyes lovingly. In it, Rashmika is seen wearing a flowy, floral maxi dress, while her husband kept it casual in a basic T-shirt and black pants.

Check it out:

Follow us on