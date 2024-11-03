 Newlyweds Surbhi Jyoti, Sumit Suri Meet Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami: 'Thank You For Your Support'
The couple got married at a resort in a traditional Hindu ceremony. It was an intimate affair, with only close friends and family in attendance.

IANSUpdated: Sunday, November 03, 2024, 02:36 PM IST
article-image

Surbhi Jyoti and Sumit Suri recently paid a visit to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami following their wedding celebrations. The couple, who tied the knot on October 26 at a resort in Jim Corbett, Uttarakhand, posed for pictures with the CM.

Surbhi took to her Instagram handle to share their photo and expressed her gratitude to Pushkar Singh for the support and warmth they received during their special day.

The 'Qubool Hai' actress wrote in the caption, "Honourable Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Shree Pushkar Singh Dhami, @pushkarsinghdhami.uk Thank You so much for your Valuable Time, Support and Good Wishes".

article-image

In the image, the actress is seen sporting a white silk outfit with red chooda. On the other hand, Sumit complimented her in white shirt paired with matching coat pant. To note, Sumit Suri is from Rishikesh, Uttarakhand.

The couple got married at a resort in Jim Corbett in a traditional Hindu ceremony. It was an intimate affair, with only close friends and family in attendance. They later shared stunning photos from the wedding on social media, where Surbhi looked radiant in a red lehenga with gold and silver jewellery, while Sumit wore white sherwani.

Meanwhile, Surbhi Jyoti had earlier given fans a glimpse of her first rasoi. She shared a series of her photos where she was seen preparing halwa. Sumit was also seen admiring Surbhi as he savours the halwa she made.

Surbhi and Sumit had initially planned to wed in March, but they decided to postpone the celebration due to difficulties with venue arrangements and other preparations.

article-image

On the professional front, Surbhi Jyoti is widely recognized for her acclaimed performances in popular television series such as "Qubool Hai" and "Naagin 3".

In 2021, she ventured into films with her debut in Saurabh Tyagi's comedy-drama "Kya Meri Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai?", where she starred alongside Jassie Gill.

