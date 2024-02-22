Newlyweds Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani Receive Heartwarming Letter From PM Modi

Newlyweds Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for showering blessings on them. The couple, who were in a relationship for several years, tied the knot in the presence of their family members and industry colleagues in Goa on Wednesday (February 21).

Taking to their respective Instagram accounts on Thursday, Rakul and Jackky shared a picture of PM Modi's letter to them and thanked him.

The letter read, "As Jackky and Rakul commence the journey of trust and togetherness for a lifetime, heartiest congratulations and greetings to them on the auspicious occasion of their wedding. The years to come are an opportunity for the couple to discover each other, while also embarking together on the path of self-discovery."

It further read, "May the couple's hearts, minds and actions be one. Being there by each other's side at all times, holding each other's hands in their quest to realise their dreams and aspirations, assuming responsibilities thoughtfully and affectionately, may the groom and the bride be perfect partners in the voyage of life by accepting each other's imperfections and learning from each other's virtues. Heartfelt gratitude for inviting me to the wedding ceremony. I once again extend my greetings and best wishes for the momentous occasion."

Thanking the PM, Rakul wrote, "Thankyou soooo much honourable PM @narendramodi ji. Your blessings mean a lot to us."

On the other hand, Jackky wrote, "Thank you so much honourable PM @narendramodi ji... your blessings mean a lot to us as we embark on this new journey."

On Wednesday, Rakul and Jackky shared their wedding photos and they went viral in no time. For their special day, Rakul opted for a pastel pink lehenga that had heavy embroidery detailing on it. On the other hand, Jackky wore an ivory sherwani.

As per reports, the couple had two wedding ceremonies, an Anand Karaj and a Sindhi-style on February 21 to reflect both their cultures. The actress' chooda ceremony took place on Wednesday morning and the couple took their pheras around 3.30 PM.

Several celebrities like Shilpa Shetty, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Raj Kundra, Bhumi Pednekar, Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Esha Deol, Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday, Ayushmann Khurrana, Tahira Kashyap, Arjun Kapoor, David Dhawan among others attended the couple's wedding.

Rakul and Jackky made their relationship Instagram official in October 2021 on the occasion of the De De Pyaar De actress' 31st birthday.