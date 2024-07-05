New B-Town Couple Manushi Chhillar & Veer Pahariya Grace Anant-Radhika's Grand Dandiya Night Together

Manushi Chhillar & Veer Pahariya | Instagram

Actress Manushi Chhillar has often been in the news for her personal life. She has recently grabbed the headlines by attending Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s grand dandiya night with her rumoured boyfriend Veer Pahariya.

As per the latest news reports, Manushi is dating Veer Pahariya. Bombay Times has confirmed the news about the new couple in B-Town. Their sources claimed that the two are madly in love with each other. "The two started dating earlier this year. Manushi is currently getting to know Veer’s friends and his circle. They even had a double date with Veer’s brother, Shikhar Pahariya, and his girlfriend, Janhvi Kapoor," a source stated.

Manushi and Veer also vacationed in London. The source added, "They came back to Mumbai recently and even attended Anant Ambani's Mameru ceremony together."

In 2021, Manushi started dating businessman Nikhil Kamath. The couple kept their relationship private, but frequently travelled together. However, last year, there were reports that the two have parted ways after Nikhil was linked with Rhea Chakraborty.

On the other hand, Veer was dating Sara Ali Khan in the past. The two were spotted together at events and trips. Post their separation, he was also rumoured to be dating former Miss Universe Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu. They were spotted together at the Jio World Plaza launch in Mumbai.

On the work front, Manushi made her Bollywood debut with Samrat Prithviraj, opposite Akshay Kumar. She was last seen in Akshay and Tiger Shroff-starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. She will be next seen in the action thriller Tehran starring John Abraham and Neeru Bajwa.

On the other hand, Veer is all set to mark his Bollywood debut soon with the action thriller Sky Force. The film stars Akshay Kumar, Nimrat Kaur, Sara Ali Khan, Sharad Kelkar and Suniel Shetty in lead roles. It is directed by Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani and produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films and Jio Studios.