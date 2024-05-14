 Do You Know? Before Becoming Miss World & Actress, Manushi Chhillar Was Into THIS Profession
Do you know? Manushi Chhillar aspired to become a doctor before entering into the entertainment industry.

Manisha KarkiUpdated: Tuesday, May 14, 2024, 04:42 PM IST
Manushi Chhillar |

Manushi Chhillar is a rising star in the Bollywood industry and has made the country proud by winning the Miss World crown in 2017. With her sheer intelligence, confidence and charm the beauty has made it all possible to carve her niche in various fields. Do you know? She aspired to become a doctor before entering into the entertainment industry.

Hailing from Haryana, the beauty queen was born to doctor parents, she studied in Bengaluru and at St Thomas School in New Delhi. She then pursued her MBBS at BPS Medical College for Women, Khanpur Kalan, in Sonepat. She aspired to be a cardiac surgeon.

Manushi is a true example of beauty and brains, she is an inspiration to many young aspirants who aim to dream high and achieve their goals. She then entered into pageants with Miss India and later represented India at an international pageant and became the sixth woman to bring back the Miss World crown home. 

The ravishing beauty is a trained Indian classical dancer, poet, and painter. In 2022, Manushi made her acting debut in the period drama Samrat Prithviraj, with Akshay Kumar. She then bagged another film such as The Great Indian Family and Operation Valentine. Her recent release was Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. 

On the work front, Manushi is now gearing up to star in Tehran, with John Abraham. The film is slated to hit the theatres soon! Beyond acting, the actress has also turned into an entrepreneur. She recently launched her swimwear brand Dweep. She is also an international brand Estée Lauder and is day-by-day aiming high to achieve her goals.

