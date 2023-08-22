'New Abortion Technique': Alaya F SLAMMED For Posting 'Nonsense' Video Of Trainer Brutally Punching Her

Bollywood actress Alaya Furniturewala is a favourite among netizens when it comes to her social media game. However, she recently posted a new video of her workout routine in which a trainer can be seen punching her and this did not go down well with her followers who schooled the actress.

Netizens called out the actress for sharing "nonsense" videos without thinking about its impact on the young generation.

Alaya also shared several other pictures and videos of her rigorous workout routine and her occasional dance sessions as well.

Alaya F upsets netizens with video

In the video which is now going viral on the internet, Alaya can be seen standing against a wall with her arms behind her head. Her trainer can be seen punching her abdomen wearing boxing gloves while the actress endured it and tried to maintain her posture.

As the video ended, she can be seen laughing before walking off.

The video did not go down well with netizens who opined that the workout method can cause more harm than good. "Why is he hitting you. What kind of rubbish exercise is this," a user commented.

One of her followers commented, "Take care of your fertility dear", while another wrote, "Don't post foolish reels just for likes....your are a public figure by legacy mot that you have earned it, at least show some public responsibility by not posting such nonsense videos...young gen follows you so have some maturity."

Alaya F's latest projects

On the work front, Alaya has a couple of projects in her kitty. She will be next seen sharing the screen with Rajkummar Rao in the biopic of Srikanth Bholla.

She is reportedly also a part of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's 'Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan'.

She was last seen in Anurag Kashyap's 'Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat' and in 'U-Turn'.

