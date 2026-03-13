'Never Lose Belief In Your Dreams': Aditya Dhar Pens Heartfelt Note For Fans Ahead Of Dhurandhar The Revenge Release

Aditya Dhar Pens Heartfelt Note For Fans | Instagram

After the release of Dhurandhar, Aditya Dhar has undoubtedly become one of the most famous filmmakers in the Indian film industry. Social media is filled with the 'peak detailing by Aditya Dhar' memes. On Thursday, the filmmaker celebrated his 43rd birthday and took to social media to thank everyone for their wishes, and also penned a heartfelt message for fans.

He shared a note, which read, "As I spend my birthday adding the final touches on Dhurandhar The Revenge, I find myself pausing for a moment and looking back at the phenomenal year that has gone by. Sitting here today, I feel an overwhelming sense of gratitude. For the journey. For the team who has always walked besides me. And for the faith so many of you have shown in my work over the years. Reading all your messages, tweets, stories and all the 'peak detailing by Aditya Dhar' memes, my heart is full. I wish I could personally respond to each one of you, but please know how deeply I value all your love and encouragement (sic)."

Aditya further wrote that he truly feels blessed and he is not taking anything for granted. In the industry, nothing is gauranted and every film is a leap of faith. For him, the trust of the audience is everything.

He concluded the note by writing, "If this year has taught me anything, it is that never lose belief in your dreams, however big they might be. Show up with honesty. Give your work everything you have. And the universe will respond. Trust that every small step and every struggle is slowly leading us exactly where we are meant to be. Back to work now. See you at the movies!!! (sic)."

Dhurandhar 2 Release Date

Dhurandhar The Revenge is all set to release on March 19, 2026. The film will have its paid previews on March 18, and the advance booking for the same has been opened, and it is getting a fantastic response.

Dhurandhar 2 is expected to take the box office by storm.