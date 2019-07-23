Netizens unhappy with the Ambanis pressurising Shloka Mehta to conceive in this viral video

Earlier this month, the Ambani family wished their dearest daughter in law Shloka Mehta in a cute story style narrated video with adorable and heart-warming messages on her birthday. Although the video dropped a hint that the clan might welcome a new member in their lives, netizens are irked by the cryptic message said by Mukesh Ambani.
Mukesh exclusively mentioned that "By the time I wish you next year, not only will I be a grandfather but you will be a mother." This could also hint that Shloka is expecting as of now and will soon be a mom.
However, it triggered the issue and internet is now criticising Ambanis for pressurising their daughter in law to conceive a baby.
One twitter user wrote, ‘’It's neither sweet nor heartwarming. It's sexist. They have made sure to remind her that she is no longer #ShlokaMehta. For some reason Ambanis also think bringing grandkids in this world is be all and end all of womanhood. Retards.’’
However there are some users who are talking in Shloka's defence and saying these are the private matters and one should not comment on their life decisions.
