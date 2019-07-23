Netizens unhappy with the Ambanis pressurising Shloka Mehta to conceive in this viral video

Earlier this month, the Ambani family wished their dearest daughter in law Shloka Mehta in a cute story style narrated video with adorable and heart-warming messages on her birthday. Although the video dropped a hint that the clan might welcome a new member in their lives, netizens are irked by the cryptic message said by Mukesh Ambani.

Mukesh exclusively mentioned that "By the time I wish you next year, not only will I be a grandfather but you will be a mother." This could also hint that Shloka is expecting as of now and will soon be a mom.

However, it triggered the issue and internet is now criticising Ambanis for pressurising their daughter in law to conceive a baby.

One twitter user wrote, ‘’It's neither sweet nor heartwarming. It's sexist. They have made sure to remind her that she is no longer #ShlokaMehta. For some reason Ambanis also think bringing grandkids in this world is be all and end all of womanhood. Retards.’’