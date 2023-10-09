Netizens Think Shahid Kapoor Exposed Ranveer & Deepika’s ‘Negativity’ During Padmaavat In This Viral Video (WATCH) |

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor, who made his acting debut in 2003 with the film "Ishq Vishk," has appeared in a wide range of films, including romantic dramas, action thrillers, and social issue-based movies. Some of his notable films include "Jab We Met," "Kaminey," "Haider," "Udta Punjab," "Padmaavat," and "Kabir Singh."

Recently, during an interview, when Shahid was asked about not being insecure anymore about who he is sharing the frame with, the actor replied, "One thing I learned, I don't want to say when I learned it, I learned it on one specific film, very clearly. There are areas you want to delve into. What are the people you want to delve into, not just in terms of their professional accomplishments or their creative potential but how are they as people? It matters a lot to me. Like, do I want to spend one year with this energy or vibe or discipline of this person, do I want to align with this, because I will have to deal with it for a year. If it is going to be more negative than positive for me in the long term, because in a year you can get impacted, and that can create a chain reaction within you as a person. We're all professionals."

As Shahid’s clip from the interview went viral across social media platforms, netizens claimed that he was referring to Bollywood’s power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, while filming “Padmaavat”.

Shahid essayed the role of Deepika's husband Maharawal Ratan Singh in the film. However, in an interview with an entertainment portal, he shared, "I'm used to being the favourite of all my filmmakers. This was the first time that I was like an outsider. When you work with a team that has worked together, you are kind of an outsider and it takes time for you to break through that barrier."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shahid was last seen in the action thriller film “Bloody Daddy”. He will next be seen romancing Kriti Sanon in a yet-to-be-titled film, which will hit the theatres on February 9, 2024.

