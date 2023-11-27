Netizens Suggest Ranbir Kapoor Is Showing Pictures Of Baby Raha To Mahesh Babu In Candid Moment Captured At Animal Pre-Release Event

It was a night to remember for young students at the Malla Reddy College of Engineering in Hyderabad, Telangana as their favourite stars and filmmakers descended at their prestigious institution for the pre-release promotional event of the upcoming Sandeep Reddy Vanga-directorial Animal.

While the film's cast including actors Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, producers Bhushan Kumar, Shiv Chanana, Pranay Reddy Vanga and veteran Telugu film producer Dil Raju were present, the excitement was further amped up when superstar Mahesh Babu and filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli graced the event.

In a candid moment caught by the paparazzi present at the event, Mahesh who sat besides Ranbir was seen having an animated conversation. In a sweet moment captured, Ranbir is seen showing pictures of what netizens presume could be of Baby Raha to Mahesh.

The pre-release event for Animal unfolded in Hyderabad, drawing the entire ensemble cast of the film, including Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, producer Bhushan Kumar, producer Dil Raju co-producers Pranay Reddy Vanga and Shiv Chanana. During the event, the team delved into multiple aspects of the film and even took to the stage to dance to some of Babu's popular songs.

ABOUT ANIMAL

A blood-thirsty saga of a troubled father-son relationship, Animal has been written, edited and directed by Vanga. The official trailer of the film dropped on November 23rd sending fans into a frenzy at the sight of a never-seen-before avatar of Ranbir. Many even applauded the few scenes of Bobby who plays the ultimate baddie in the film. With a run-time of over 3 hours and 20 minutes, the film has received an A-certificate and will release on December 1st in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.