 Netizens Laud Vidya Balan's 'India Has Become Polarised' Comment: 'Never Knew She Had Strong Spine' (VIDEO)
Vidya Balan was last seen in Do Aur Do Pyaar.

Updated: Saturday, April 27, 2024, 12:57 PM IST
Vidya Balan, who is known for speaking her mind, recently, in an interview, said that India as a country is now 'more polarised' when it comes to religion.

Talking to Unfiltered by Samdish, the actress further added, "We did not have a religious identity before but now I don’t know why... It’s not just politics, it is also social media because we are all lost in this world and looking for an identity, which we don’t have organically, we are looking for things to attach ourselves to."

Vidya's 'India is polarised' comment impressed netizens and several commented on the video. A user said, "Never knew Vidya Balan had such a strong spine. , good to see celebrities calling out hate. Now I am a fan of Vidya Balan in both reel and real life."

Another added, "More celebrities are showing the spine. this is winds of change which is giving them courage to speak against this fascist regime."

While a third user said, "Brilliant by Vidya Balan…actually we have lost human connections…technology has proliferated in every part of life in the form of social media or AI….that we are totally confused and lost…" "Finally some spine," said another.

On the work front, Vidya was last seen in Do Aur Do Pyaar alongside Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D'Cruz and Sendhil Ramamurthy.

Next, The Dirty Picture actress has Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 with Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri in the lead.

