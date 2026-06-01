Netizens Claim Algerian Singer Khaled's Son Participated In Paris Riots & Vandalized Joan Of Arc's Statue - Watch Viral Video

X (Twitter)

Massive, violent riots and vandalism are currently happening in Paris after Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) won the Champions League soccer. The celebration of the team's victory saw cars being set on fire and clashes on the Champs-Élysées. Around 480 people were arrested in Paris, and riot police were deployed with heavy force. Amid the whole chaos, a video of a young guy celebrating PSG's victory has gone viral on social media, and netizens are claiming that he is the son of Algerian singer Khaled.

While there's no confirmation that he is Khaled's son, netizens are slamming him on X (Twitter), claiming that he vandalised Joan of Arc's statue. Watch the video below...

The son of Algerian raï singer Khaled celebrated PSG’s victory by vandalizing the statue of Joan of Arc in France



“Paris belongs to us now. Cry about it, motherfucker.” pic.twitter.com/JNvJ2aWDrw — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) May 31, 2026

Netizens React To Khaled's Son Alleged Video

Reacting to the video, a netizen tweeted, "Put them back in zoos or chain them up. He doesn't even look like a human, more like a freaking ape (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "Such a pity. Cheb Khaled is a wonderful artist and his son looks like him a lot but apparently is full of anger and resentment towards the French culture (sic)."

One more netizen wrote, "Police, Army, find him and others fast. Sentence him to mop the jail to pay for damages. Then deport him back to a jail in Africa, never allowed to re-enter Europe, America, Australia, etc. Interpol to enforce sentence (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Khaled has two sons, Daoudi, from his marriage to Samira Diabi, and Anyss, who reportedly is his biological, out-of-wedlock son from a previous relationship. It is not yet known whether the guy in the viral video is Daoudi or Anyss.

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The singer has not yet posted any clarification about it, and netizens claim that the young boy in the viral video is his son.