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Paris Saint-Germain's historic UEFA Champions League title celebrations were overshadowed by scenes of unrest in the French capital, as viral videos showed clashes between supporters and police following the club's dramatic victory over Arsenal.

After PSG defeated Arsenal on penalties in the Champions League final in Budapest, thousands of jubilant supporters poured onto the streets of Paris to celebrate the club's second consecutive European crown. Massive gatherings were reported around the Champs-Eysees, the Parc des Princes, and several iconic locations across the city.

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However, the celebrations soon turned chaotic in certain areas. Videos circulating widely on social media showed some supporters launching fireworks toward police officers, while security forces responded with tear gas in an attempt to disperse unruly crowds. Several confrontations were reported as authorities worked to maintain control of the situation.

According to reports, more than 130 people were arrested during the disturbances. Authorities also reported damage to vehicles and storefronts, while police were deployed in large numbers across the city in anticipation of potential disorder.

Despite the clashes, the majority of PSG supporters celebrated peacefully as the club marked another memorable chapter in its history. Nevertheless, the viral footage of fireworks, scuffles, and police intervention has attracted significant attention online, shifting some focus away from PSG's remarkable achievement on the pitch.