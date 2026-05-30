VIDEO: Arsenal Fan Watching French Open 2026 Booed Ahead Of UEFA Champions League Final

Football rivalry made its way to the stands of the French Open 2026 on Saturday, just hours before the UEFA Champions League final between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Arsenal.

A viral video from Roland Garros showed the stadium cameras focusing on a spectator wearing an Arsenal shirt. The moment the fan appeared on the giant screen, loud boos erupted around the venue, drawing laughter from many in the crowd.

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The atmosphere changed moments later when the cameras switched to a PSG supporter. The crowd responded with cheers and applause, highlighting the home support for the French champions ahead of the highly anticipated final.

The clip quickly went viral on social media, with football fans enjoying the light-hearted exchange between supporters of the two clubs. Many users joked that Arsenal fans were already facing a hostile atmosphere before kick-off.

PSG will take on Arsenal in the UEFA Champions League final later on Saturday, with the French side looking to lift Europe's biggest club trophy, while Arsenal aim to end their long wait for continental glory.

The video has added another chapter to the excitement surrounding the final, showcasing how football fever has spread well beyond the stadium hosting the showpiece event.