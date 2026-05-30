Arsenal vs PSG, UEFA Champions League Final, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Blockbuster Clash In India; Check Details

Arsenal/PSG/X

Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal are set for a historic showdown in the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 final, with both clubs aiming to lift Europe's most prestigious club trophy. The title clash will take place at the iconic Puskas Arena in Budapest, Hungary, marking the culmination of an exciting Champions League campaign.

For Arsenal, the final represents an opportunity to win their first-ever Champions League crown. Under manager Mikel Arteta, the North London club has impressed throughout the tournament with its blend of youthful energy and tactical discipline. The Gunners navigated a challenging route to the final and now stand just one victory away from European glory.

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PSG, meanwhile, are chasing another landmark achievement under Luis Enrique. The French giants have showcased attacking flair and consistency throughout the competition, overcoming several top European sides to reach the final. With a squad packed with quality and experience, PSG will enter the contest determined to add another major European title to their collection.

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Live streaming details

Football fans in India will not have to stay up past midnight for this year's final. UEFA has moved the kick-off time earlier, with the match scheduled to begin at 9:30 PM IST on Saturday, May 30. The encounter will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network, while streaming will be available through the SonyLIV platform.

The final has generated massive excitement among supporters across the globe, with fan gatherings and watch parties being organised in several cities. The clash promises to deliver a fascinating tactical battle between two of Europe's most in-form teams as they compete for the biggest prize in club football.

With elite talent on both sides and the Champions League trophy on the line, all eyes will be on Budapest as PSG and Arsenal prepare for what could be one of the most memorable finals in recent years.