 Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh To Recreate Romantic Scene From Veer-Zaara in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
The show revolves around three lead characters Sai, played by Ayesha Singh, Paakhi, portrayed by Aishwarya Sharma, and Virat, played by Neil

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, June 08, 2023, 03:55 PM IST
Actor Neil Bhatt, who has gained a lot of popularity for his role as DCP Virat Chavan in 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin'(GHKPM), talked about recreating the iconic scene from the 2004 romantic film, 'Veer-Zaara' starring Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta in lead roles in the show.

The show revolves around three lead characters Sai, played by Ayesha Singh, Paakhi, portrayed by Aishwarya Sharma, and Virat, played by Neil. However, after Aishwarya left the show and with the entry of Harshad Arora as Satya, there are a lot of twists in the fictional drama. Although, the chemistry between Sai and Virat is missing and the makers are bringing it back in Bollywood style.

Neil, who plays Virat, spoke about the upcoming sequence and said, "The audience has been waiting for the #SaiRat reunion, fans are messaging me about it and finally, the audience's wish has been fulfilled- the reunion of Sai and Virat, which is the biggest highlight of the show. The makers decided to give it a Bollywood twist."

"One of the most iconic scenes of Bollywood from the movie 'Veer Zaara' was recreated in the show. The scene from the movie where the couple unite after several years in court was quite similar to the one where Virat and Sai again encounter each other and reunite. It was an emotional scene where Sai and Virat reminisce about their past and wonder about how their life would have been in the future if the misunderstandings were resolved."

'Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' airs on Star Plus.

