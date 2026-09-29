Neetu Kapoor's Birthday Wish For Ranbir Kapoor Goes Viral As Veteran Actress Writes 'You Are Mine'; Leaves Netizens Divided

Neetu Kapoor's Birthday Wish For Ranbir Kapoor Goes Viral | Instagram

Actor Ranbir Kapoor celebrated his 44th birthday on Monday. Many celebrities took to social media to wish him, and his mother and veteran actress Neetu Kapoor also posted a sweet birthday note for him on her Instagram story. She shared a picture with Ranbir and wrote, "Happy happy to you Rana. You are mine and I feel blessed (sic)." Well, Neetu's quote, 'you are mine', didn't go down well with many netizens, and they started trolling her and Ranbir. However, some netizens are supporting the actors.

Netizens React To Neetu's Post

A netizen tweeted, "THis country can't deal with any expression of love, romantic or otherwise. One post of Neetu Singh- Ranbir Kapoor professing mother-son love gets him branded as a 'mama's boy'. Raho apni dysfunctional relationships mein, aur kya (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "Never marry mama's boy I repeat Never marry mama's boy. Alia should be there sitting beside Ranbir kapoor and not Neetu Kapoor (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "No… Neetu Kapoor behaves that way, and many Indian moms are overly possessive about their sons. That’s one of the main reasons they end up ruining their sons’ married lives. I went through a similar situation, stood my ground, and now life is moving forward beautifully. Blessed (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Neither Ranbir nor Neetu has reacted to the trolling.

Ranbir Kapoor Birthday Celebration

On Monday, Ranbir celebrated his birthday with the media and fans. One of the videos also went viral on social media, in which he was mobbed by fans, and later his team told him to come inside his house.

Ranbir Kapoor Movies

Meanwhile, Ranbir has three interesting films lined up, Ramayana Part 1 and Part 2, and Love And War. Ramayana Part 1 is slated to release during Diwali this year. Reportedly, it will hit the big screens on November 5, 2026, but the makers have not yet officially announced the movie.