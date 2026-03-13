Neena Gupta Finally Reacts To Pregnancy Rumours At 66: 'Love All Speculations, This Shows We Are Evolving As A Nation'

Veteran actress Neena Gupta recently found herself at the centre of unusual online speculation after rumours began circulating on social media claiming that she was pregnant at the age of 66. The actress, however, responded to the chatter with her trademark humour and dismissed the claims.

The rumours began after she attended the wedding reception of actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna in Hyderabad last week. Photos and videos from the event soon went viral on social media platforms. In several clips, Gupta was seen posing for the paparazzi before entering the venue.

Hours after the visuals spread online, a section of netizens began speculating about her appearance, leading to baseless rumours about her being pregnant.

Reacting to the speculation, Gupta addressed the rumours during a conversation with Bollywood Hungama and dismissed them in a witty manner. She said, "This is all I need, a real-life Badhaai Ho."

The veteran actress went on to clarify the reason behind the misunderstanding and firmly denied the claims. She explained, "There is no Badhaai Ho. I am not pregnant. The truth is that the saree material was thick, which made me look bulky at the event."

Gupta also poked fun at the viral chatter and the way people reacted online. Opening up about the speculation, she added, "But I must say, I love all this speculation about my pregnancy at my age. It shows we are evolving as a nation."

Over the years, Gupta has often been open about her personal life. In the 1980s, she was in a relationship with former West Indies cricket team cricketer Viv Richards. She raised her daughter, fashion designer-turned-actress Masaba Gupta, as a single mother - a decision that attracted considerable public attention at the time.

Years later, Gupta married Delhi-based chartered accountant Vivek Mehra in 2008. Today, she continues to remain one of the most admired and outspoken personalities in the entertainment industry.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress was last seen in the film Vadh 2 with Sanjay Mishra. She will next be seen in the Netflix drama-series Chumbak.