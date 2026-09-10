Nayyi Navelli Teaser: ‘Tumbbad Connection Means It’s Gonna Be Peak’, ‘Looking Perfect Horror Comedy’; Yami Gautam’s Film Wins Praise

Nayyi Navelli Teaser |

The official teaser of Nayyi Navelli is finally out, and fans have taken to social media to share their reactions. The makers have described the film as a blend of the “madness of Tanu Weds Manu” colliding with “the mysteries of Tumbbad”. After watching the teaser, netizens have particularly praised lead actress Yami Gautam’s new avatar in the film.

Nayyi Navelli Teaser Fans Reaction

Soon after the Nayyi Navelli teaser was released, fans flooded social media with their reactions. One user tweeted, “Nayyi Navelli is connected to Tumbbad means it's gonna be peak.” Another praised Yami’s look in the film, writing, “First time director Balaji Mohan gets big production house, this looks promising and sure shot super hit yami in new avatar.”

Nayyi Navelli is connected to Tumbbad means it's gonna be peak. pic.twitter.com/JuMMnrCHH0 — Pallavi Pandey (@pallavipandeyy) September 10, 2026

First time director balaji mohan gets big production house👌 this looks promising and sure shot super hit yami in new avatar💟🥵 — Sonu_bollywood (@SonuAgarwal08) September 10, 2026

Several viewers also praised the film’s apparent storyline and genre. One user tweeted, “Nayyi Navelli teaser is out! Looking like a perfect horror comedy film.” Another called the concept refreshing, writing, “Okay, this is actually fresh. The teaser has a whole different vibe and I’m kinda here for it.”

Nayyi Navelli teaser is out!

Looking like a perfect horror comedy film 👻😂



Starring Yami Gautam

Director - Balaji Mohan

Producer - Colour Yellow Productions and Amazon MGM Studios

Releasing in theatres on 16 October#NayyiNavelli #YamiGautam #viral pic.twitter.com/MWrUUowjFE — Udbhav (@udbhavg2003) September 10, 2026

Yami’s new look continued to grab attention, with one fan praising her versatility and writing, “From playing Dayan to stepping into a completely different avatar, she keeps proving how versatile she really is. This role already feels like it’s going to be a killer.” Another agreed with the sentiment, commenting, “So true boss. and her acting is also top notch!! beauty and performance dono combo hai.”

Yami Gautam in Nayyi Navelli… and THAT look. 😮‍💨🔥



From playing Dayan to stepping into a completely different avatar — she keeps proving how versatile she really is.



This role already feels like it’s going to be a killer. 👀



Yami is coming to own this one. 💯@yamigautam… — Abhi (@abhim3010) September 10, 2026

so true boss. and her acting is also top notch!! beauty and performance dono combo hai — Abhi (@abhim3010) September 10, 2026

Nayyi Navelli is an upcoming Hindi fantasy family entertainer with elements of horror and comedy. The film follows a picture-perfect bride, played by Yami Gautam Dhar, who brings peace and harmony to a chaotic household in Meerut, only for her brother-in-law to suspect that she may actually be a daayan (witch). Directed by Balaji Mohan and written by Himanshu Sharma and Divy Nidhi Sharma, the film is produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma under Colour Yellow Productions, in collaboration with Amazon MGM Studios. G V Prakash Kumar has composed the music. Yami Gautam is the lead, with Rajesh Dubeay also listed in the cast. Nayyi Navelli is scheduled to release in cinemas on October 16, 2026, during the Dussehra weekend.