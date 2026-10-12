Nayyi Navelli: Song Of Yami Gautam Starrer To Be Launched At Ram Mandir - Report

Nayyi Navelli Song To Be Launched At Ram Mandir? | Instagram

Yami Gautam-starrer Nayyi Navelli has created a decent pre-release buzz. The songs and the trailer of the film have grabbed everyone's attention, and the audience is looking forward to the movie, as it will be Yami's first release after winning the National Award. Now, according to a report, the actress is all set to visit Ram Mandir in Ayodhya to launch the next song of the movie, titled Vinti Suno.

A source told News18 that the actress will be visiting Ram Mandir and Ram Kund on October 14, 2026, for the grand song launch of the film's next song. While sharing the details about the event, the source said, "The event is touted to be visually stunning, where over 108 Vedic Pandits will perform synchronised Vedic chanting at Suryakund. Yami Gautam, the film’s cast, crew and singer will come together for the official unveiling of Vinti Suno and the Nayyi Navelli music album."

A few days ago, the makers had a grand trailer launch event in Mumbai, and now, reportedly, a grand song launch is being planned. Clearly, the makers are leaving no stone unturned for the promotions of Nayyi Navelli.

Nayyi Navelli release date

Nayyi Navelli is slated to release on October 16, 2026. However, the film won't be getting a solo release.

Nayyi Navelli box office clashes

The movie will be clashing at the box office with films like Rajkummar Rao-starrer Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam, Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 (also releasing in Hindi), and Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Ranabaali (also releasing in Hindi).

So, it will be interesting to see what response Nayyi Navelli will get at the box office.

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Yami Gautam's Haq box office collection

Yami's last theatrical release, Haq, had taken an opening of Rs. 1.75 crore net in India, and its lifetime collection was Rs. 19.86 crore net. So, let's wait and watch how much Nayyi Navelli will collect at the box office.