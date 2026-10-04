Yami Gautam Urges Media Not To Manipulate Her Photos Using AI Amid Chuttamalle Deepfake Video: 'Don't Alter Without Consent'

Yami Gautam Urges Media To Stop Altering Her Photos Using AI | Photo Via Instagram

Actress Yami Gautam has urged the media to refrain from using artificial intelligence (AI) to alter or enhance her photographs from public appearances, amid growing concerns over the misuse of AI to create manipulated content. Her request comes days after actor Jr NTR condemned the misuse of AI to create a morphed version of the Chuttamalle video featuring him and Janhvi Kapoor from their film Devara.

Yami Gautam Urges Media To Stop Altering Her Photos Using AI

Taking to her official X (formerly Twitter) account on Sunday, Yami made a sincere appeal to the media, asking them to use her photographs in their original form.

She wrote, "Kindly use images in original form. Altering or manipulating an individual’s image or likeness using AI should not be done without their knowledge and consent. Thank you in advance for respecting my request!"

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Yami Gautam Professional Front

On the professional front, Yami won the National Film Award for Best Actress at the 72nd National Film Awards, announced on September 22, 2026, for her performance in the 2024 film Article 370. The film, produced by her husband, filmmaker Aditya Dhar, also earned the National Film Award for Best Feature Film.

Yami was most recently seen in a cameo in Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

Upcoming Film

She is now gearing up for the release of Nayyi Navelli, directed by renowned Tamil filmmaker Balaji Mohan. The upcoming film marks Yami’s first release following her critically acclaimed performance in Suparn Verma’s Haq (2025). It also marks Balaji’s Bollywood directorial debut and his return to filmmaking after more than seven years.

Nayyi Navelli is scheduled to release worldwide on October 16. The film also features Addinath M. Kothare, Anurag Thakur, Sunita Rajwar, Mita Vasisth, Aaditya Kulshreshth, Susmita Mukherjee and Prateek Pachori in pivotal roles.