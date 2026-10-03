Have Aditya Dhar, Yami Gautam Dhar Reportedly Shifted To Himachal Pradesh? |

The National-award winning couple, filmmaker, Aditya Dhar and his superstar-wife Yami Gautam Dhar, attach a premium to their privacy. And, it is for this reason that the couple have reportedly moved their ‘permanent’ base to Himachal Pradesh.

Some in showbiz, still prefer the quiet

Despite being a sought-after showbiz power couple, these two prefer to stay away from the public glare, except when they are involved in film shoot/promotional activities.

Personal space over publicity

Post Dhurandhar, earlier this year, Aditya has not been seen much in public except at the recent National Film Award ceremony in Ekta Nagar, Gujarat where he and his actor-wife won National Awards for their film Article 370; he as producer and she as the lead actor. A subtle reminder; Article 370 was a law in the Indian constitution that gave special self-rule rights to the state of Jammu and Kashmir. And the film was based on this.

Mumbai home’s Dhurandhar connection

In Mumbai, Yami and Aditya lived at a rented apartment in Khar, West. “My home is on Chitrakar Dhurandhar Marg,” the filmmaker jested, at an event at the end of 2025, when he appeared on stage to promote the first part of his duology, Dhurandhar. We hear for the longest time, the couple were only renting their spacious apartment. But, they it is indicated that they may have purchased it after the Dhurandhar lottery.

Always loved North India

Aditya comes from a Kashmiri Pandit family and was raised in New Delhi. Yami on the other hand has a special connection with Gohar, Mandi. Before her marriage, Yami bought a 100-year-old heritage home and a 25-acre plot in Gohar. Till a few months ago, the couple were happy to stay in Mumbai because their work keeps them in the metropolis. Sources tell us that now the couple shunts between Mandi and Mumbai because one place is home, the other is their work place.

Sometime back Yami was also the Brand Ambassador of HP.

Plums, potatoes and peace

In earlier scratch conversations from sources, we had learnt that the couples wood and stone home is surrounded by organic kitchen gardens which grow Himachal’s famous apples, potatoes, plums and even ginger. In June 2021, Yami and Aditya married on this location.

Vedavid’s face still not revealed

In May 2024 the Dhars’ became parents of a boy, whom they named Vedavid. But they have kept their child away from the public glare. In September, 2025, the Nayyi Navelli actress posted a picture with her son, but kept his face hidden from the frame. Now you understand how HP is serving as the perfect haven for privacy that the reticent Dhars crave.