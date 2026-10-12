'Meri Nazar Sirf Aditya Dhar Pe...': Yami Gautam's Sweet Reply To Brad Pitt Question During Nayyi Navelli Ahmedabad Event Wins Hearts – VIDEO

Yami Gautam Chooses Aditya Dhar Over Brad Pitt | Photo Via Instagram

Actress Yami Gautam, who is gearing up for the release of Nayyi Navelli, slated to hit theatres on October 16, is currently promoting the film. During a promotional event in Ahmedabad, the actress shared a sweet moment that highlighted her love for her husband, filmmaker Aditya Dhar.

Yami Gautam Chooses Aditya Dhar Over Brad Pitt

During the interaction, the event host asked Yami whether she would still check the autorickshaw meter if Hollywood star Brad Pitt were seated next to her. Without missing a beat, Yami replied, “Meri nazar Aditya Dhar pe hi rahegi” (I have eyes only for Aditya Dhar), offering a heartfelt shoutout to her husband.

Her adorable response won hearts, with the audience bursting into applause at her sweet remark.

Check out the video:

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About Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar's Relationship

Yami and Aditya tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Himachal Pradesh on June 4, 2021. The couple has largely kept their personal life private while occasionally sharing special moments with their fans.

The couple embraced parenthood with the arrival of their baby boy, Vedavid. They announced the joyous news following his birth on Akshaya Tritiya, which fell on May 10, 2024.

The name Vedavid has Sanskrit origins and carries a profound spiritual meaning. It refers to someone who is well-versed in the Vedas, the ancient Hindu scriptures. Vedavid is also one of the names associated with Lord Vishnu.

About Nayyi Navelli

Nayyi Navelli is scheduled to release worldwide on October 16. The film also features Addinath M. Kothare, Anurag Thakur, Sunita Rajwar, Mita Vasisth, Aaditya Kulshreshth, Susmita Mukherjee and Prateek Pachori in pivotal roles.

The film is directed by renowned Tamil filmmaker Balaji Mohan.