Nayyi Navelli Box Office Collection Day 3: Yami Gautam Starrer Shows Decent Growth Over Weekend, Earns ₹11.65 Crore

Nayyi Navelli Box Office Collection | YouTube

Yami Gautam starrer Nayyi Navelli, which was released on Friday, received mixed reviews from critics and the audience. The film took a decent opening at the box office and earned Rs. 3.25 crore net in India. On Saturday, the film showed a jump in numbers and collected Rs. 4 crore. Now, all eyes were on the movie's Sunday collection, and well, Nayyi Navelli did show minimal growth on its day three.

According to Sanilk, the Balaji Mohan directorial earned Rs. 4.40 crore at the box office on its third day, taking the first weekend total to Rs. 11.65 crore net in India. Meanwhile, the gross domestic total is Rs. 13.88 crore.

Nayyi Navelli box office collection worldwide

Nayyi Navelli has received a lukewarm response at the box office overseas. The film grossed Rs. 2 crore in three days, taking the worldwide gross total to Rs. 15.88 crore.

Nayyi Navelli budget

The makers of Nayyi Navelli have not yet officially announced the budget of the movie. But, according to some reports, the film is made on a budget of Rs. 30-50 crore. If we consider Rs. 30 crore as the budget, then the weekend collection is fine, but the movie needs to maintain well during the weekdays.

There's a Dussehra holiday on Tuesday, so it will be interesting to see whether it will give the film a boost at the box office.

Nayyi Naveli review

The Free Press Journal reviewer wrote, "Overall, Nayyi Navelli surely had a nayi story, but the weak screenplay and narration make this film a below-average watch. While watching the film, many times we felt that there were scenes which could offer perfect mass moments, but those scenes fall flat. The film has fantasy and family, but sadly it fails to entertain us."