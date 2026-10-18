Nayyi Navelli Box Office Collection Day 2: Yami Gautam's Horror-Comedy Beats Rajkummar Rao-Starrer Prahaar, Collects ₹4 Crore

Nayyi Navelli Box Office Collection Day 2 | Photo Via YouTube

Yami Gautam's horror-comedy Nayyi Navelli is witnessing competition at the box office after its theatrical release on October 16. The film clashed with Rajkummar Rao’s Prahaar: The Ujjwal Nikam Story and has taken the lead over the courtroom drama in the early box office race. Directed by Balaji Mohan, known for Maari, the horror-comedy has received mixed reactions on social media.

Nayyi Navelli Day 2 Box Office

According to Sacnilk, Nayyi Navelli collected a net of Rs 4 crore across 5,945 shows in India on Day 2. Its total India net collection now stands at Rs 7.25 crore, while the India gross collection has reached Rs 8.63 crore.

Overseas, the film collected Rs 75 lakh on Day 2, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 1.50 crore. This brings its worldwide gross collection to Rs 10.13 crore.

Nayyi Navelli Budget

The film reportedly has a budget of Rs 30-35 crore. Against this estimated cost, its worldwide gross of Rs 10.13 crore after two days indicates a slow start, despite the Rs 4 crore India net collection on Day 2.

While the second-day performance offers some encouragement, Nayyi Navelli needs sustained growth over the coming days to strengthen its box office prospects.

Nayyi Navelli Review

Nayyi Navelli has received mixed reviews from critics and the audience. The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the film 2 stars and wrote, "Overall, Nayyi Navelli surely had a nayi story, but the weak screenplay and narration make this film a below-average watch. While watching the film, many times we felt that there were scenes which could offer perfect mass moments, but those scenes fall flat. The film has fantasy and family, but sadly it fails to entertain us."