Nayyi Navelli X Review: 'Disappointing', 'Tedious Watch'; Yami Gautam Starrer Fails To Impress Netizens

Nayyi Navelli X Review | YouTube

National Award-winning actress Yami Gautam-starrer Nayyi Navelli has hit the big screens. The makers promoted the movie as a fantasy family entertainer, and the songs and the trailer created a strictly decent pre-release buzz. Many people have watched the movie, and they are sharing their reviews on X (Twitter). However, netizens are not impressed with Balaji Mohan's directorial.

A netizen tweeted, "NAYYI NAVELLI – MOVIE REVIEW ⭐️⭐️🌟 2.5/5 Yami Gautam and Adinath Kothare do their part well, but the film ultimately falls flat. The combination of comedy, horror, and a religious backdrop fails to blend well, making the overall experience underwhelming. #NayyiNavelli (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "NAYYI NAVELLI ⭐ Rating: 1.5/5 A promising supernatural concept that struggles to deliver the chills and laughs it promises! 🩸 Yami Gautam brings an intriguing presence to the mysterious Mohini, and the film’s blend of folklore, family drama and horror-comedy has the ingredi (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "#NayyiNavelliReview ⭐️⭐️ DISAPPOINTING #NayyiNavelli has a promising plot but barely moves on screen. #YamiGautam’s exceptional screen presence goes to waste due to chaotic and dull storytelling. Comedy works in parts, horror not much. Good BGM, weak direction (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Clearly, the audience had high expectations from Nayyi Navelli, and that's why the film has failed to impress.

Nayyi Navelli review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the movie 2 stars and wrote, "Overall, Nayyi Navelli surely had a nayi story, but the weak screenplay and narration make this film a below-average watch. While watching the film, many times we felt that there were scenes which could offer perfect mass moments, but those scenes fall flat. The film has fantasy and family, but sadly it fails to entertain us."

Nayyi Navelli box office collection

Nayyi Navelli didn't have a strong advance booking, so let's wait and watch how much the movie will collect at the box office on its first day.