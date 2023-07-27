Naseeruddin Shah Says People Who Work Hard To Make Films Are Underpaid, Reveals 'Bitter Truth' Of Industry

Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah opened up about the "bitter truth" of an industry that often does not recognise those who work hard behind the scenes. During a recent event, he reportedly said that it is 'disheartening' that people who play a pivotal role in a film's success are not recognised in the film industry for their contribution.

The Masoom actor attended the event in Mumbai to honour three projectionists. He said, according to a report in PTI, "They have spent their entire life in a dark room for all of us, to entertain us, we should applaud them."

He also stated that the movie industry neglects the hard work and contribution of technicians and other important people. "The bitter truth of the film industry is that those who work hard a lot during the making of the film, like light men and others, their income is not much. This is the nature of the beast."

"If a film is successful, then distributors and exhibitors take the major share of the profit. Those who help achieve this (success), no one cares about them. They are not even awarded," the veteran actor added.

Naseeruddin Shah, who is known for expressing his views on various issues, never minces his words when it comes to speaking his mind.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor is currently seen as Mughal emperor Akbar in ZEE5’s Taj: Reign of Revenge and in Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo with Dimple Kapadia.