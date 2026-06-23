Narendra Modi Meets Ram Charan, Panchayat Actors After Padma Awards At Republic Summit; Watch Heartwarming Visuals |

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a series of warm and candid moments with some of India's biggest entertainment personalities at the Republic Summit 2026 held on June 23. From Telugu superstar Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela to the beloved faces of Panchayat, the interactions quickly became a talking point on social media.

One of the highlights of the day was PM Modi's meeting with Panchayat actors Durgesh Kumar and Ashok Pathak, best known for portraying Bhushan and Binod in the hit web series. In a playful Instagram reel, the Prime Minister was seen greeting the actors with a handshake and exchanging smiles with them.

Adding a special touch to the video, PM Modi chose the viral theme song of Panchayat as the background music. The light-hearted reel, captioned "A few moments with Binod," instantly struck a chord with fans of the series, who praised the Prime Minister's cheerful and relatable gesture.

The summit also witnessed a memorable interaction between PM Modi and RRR star Ram Charan. The actor attended the event with his wife, entrepreneur Upasana Konidela, and later shared pictures from the meeting on social media.

Expressing his admiration for the Prime Minister's vision, Ram Charan wrote, "A privilege to meet Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji at the #RepublicSummit2026. His vision of #ViksitBharat and his emphasis on #IndiaFirst were truly inspiring, and a powerful reminder of our responsibility as citizens."

The visuals have since gone viral online, with fans calling the meetings wholesome and appreciating the coming together of politics & cinema under one roof.